Fear Trading 7% Lower This Week (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Fear has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $1.52 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002733 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fear has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00828874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FEARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.