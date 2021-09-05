$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.57. 639,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,173. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 177,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.