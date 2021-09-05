Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report $83.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.79 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $113.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $441.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.80 million to $447.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $524.07 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $525.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWIR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,956. The company has a market cap of $604.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

