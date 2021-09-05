$199.68 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post sales of $199.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.20 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $764.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $768.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $798.10 million, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $845.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.61. 522,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

