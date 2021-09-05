Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post sales of $172.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $172.40 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $123.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $681.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $684.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $792.81 million, with estimates ranging from $762.90 million to $830.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,364 shares of company stock worth $4,934,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $343,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 277,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,286.06 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

