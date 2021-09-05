Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 2,124,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,379. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

