Signet Financial Management LLC Takes $501,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 264,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 114,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter.

PXH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 194,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,256. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

