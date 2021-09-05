First Horizon Corp Buys 557 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sysco by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after buying an additional 222,388 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

SYY traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.