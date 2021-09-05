First Horizon Corp Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,398,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

