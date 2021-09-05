Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,194,000.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 352,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,221. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14.

