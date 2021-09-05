Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. ManpowerGroup comprises 0.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $122.21. 246,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,320. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

