Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.
NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.10. 177,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,549. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
