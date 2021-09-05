Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.10. 177,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,549. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

