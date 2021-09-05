Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.27 and a 200 day moving average of $195.81. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

