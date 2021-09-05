Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,126,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.02 and a 200 day moving average of $322.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

