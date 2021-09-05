Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 4.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.67. 596,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,950. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

