Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 4.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.67. 596,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,950. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.