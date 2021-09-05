Powerledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.41

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $189.11 million and $270.06 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,585,997 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

