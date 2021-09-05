Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce $23.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $57.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $732.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $744.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $776.90 million, with estimates ranging from $743.20 million to $832.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.42. 217,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.55. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,614 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $93,522,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

