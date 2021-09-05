$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.03. 735,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,084. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.