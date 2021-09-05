Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0635

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $63.46 million and $12.41 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.05 or 0.00498277 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001145 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

