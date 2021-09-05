Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,474.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,306.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at $457,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equillium stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. 56,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 19.99. Equillium has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $176.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

