-$0.64 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 153,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,211. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $41.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of -0.34.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

