$9.93 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report sales of $9.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.45 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $52.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $65.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $92.02 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $124.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GP. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

GP traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,248. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth about $237,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

