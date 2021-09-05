Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 48.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 87,237 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $51,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.01. The company had a trading volume of 112,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $112.71 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

