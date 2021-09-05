Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 16,560 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.07% of JD.com worth $76,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,507,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,857,419. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.