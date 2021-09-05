First Horizon Corp Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Horizon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,644,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,702,000 after purchasing an additional 258,309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 646,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $234.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

