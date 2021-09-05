DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,447,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $112,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 177,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $72.08. 3,182,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

