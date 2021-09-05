Hudock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,400,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,484,559. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

