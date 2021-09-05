Scorum Coins Hits One Day Volume of $2,963.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $287,137.54 and approximately $2,963.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00157551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00216389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.40 or 0.07904486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,325.21 or 1.00265828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.03 or 0.00986285 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.