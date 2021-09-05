YAM V3 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $688,504.00 (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $688,504.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00062260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00125073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.10 or 0.00827027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047517 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,918,630 coins and its circulating supply is 12,536,014 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

