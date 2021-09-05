$93.60 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce sales of $93.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $93.75 million. Asana reported sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $358.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.58 million to $358.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $457.52 million, with estimates ranging from $439.15 million to $490.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.85. 4,674,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,969. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,557,432.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 166,632 shares valued at $10,532,218. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

