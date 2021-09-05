Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 1,064,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

