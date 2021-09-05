$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce sales of $79.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.01 million to $79.80 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $74.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $317.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.72 million to $318.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $356.61 million, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $359.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

