$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce sales of $79.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.01 million to $79.80 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $74.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $317.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.72 million to $318.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $356.61 million, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $359.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.