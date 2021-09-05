First Horizon Corp Grows Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 162.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,548,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,035 shares of company stock worth $4,707,997 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

