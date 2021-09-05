Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,311,576 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,311,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,134,000. Cognyte Software comprises 5.6% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 1.99% of Cognyte Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

CGNT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. 272,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

