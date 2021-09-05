Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Invests $13.13 Million in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 491,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,000. Inotiv makes up about 2.3% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth about $13,623,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inotiv by 182.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV remained flat at $$29.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,171. The firm has a market cap of $462.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

