Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 141.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Synaptics comprises about 1.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.15% of Synaptics worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,687 shares of company stock worth $2,114,338 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNA stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.96. The company had a trading volume of 170,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,483. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

