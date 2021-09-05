Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,737 shares of company stock worth $5,534,092. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,243. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.56. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

