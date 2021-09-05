Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,612,000 after buying an additional 465,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,742,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,271,000 after buying an additional 235,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,135. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

