First Horizon Corp Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,885 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. 13,684,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,642,968. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.