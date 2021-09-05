Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.7% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

