Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.390-$-1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.330 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,248. Domo has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

