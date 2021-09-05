First Horizon Corp Has $8.42 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 21.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 5.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $563.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $526.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

