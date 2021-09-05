Homrich & Berg Has $7.87 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,534,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,328. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.66. The company has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

