RChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $346,469.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RChain has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $63.93 million and $346,469.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00125284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.70 or 0.00829619 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047693 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 618,463,500 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

