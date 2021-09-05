Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $966,161.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,452,055 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.