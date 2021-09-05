Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post $4.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.28 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.83. 739,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.54 and its 200-day moving average is $308.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

