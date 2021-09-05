Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report sales of $413.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $393.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $394.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSXP. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 206,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

