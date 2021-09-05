Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,046,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $452.08. The stock had a trading volume of 997,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,562. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $454.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.