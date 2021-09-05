Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 68,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

