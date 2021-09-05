iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Horizon Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

TLT traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $148.18. 12,928,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,623,848. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $165.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day moving average is $142.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

